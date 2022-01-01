Go
Jimmie's Thing

That's the question I'd been asked most over the last 10 months and why call it Jimmie's Thing? 1st the name, is was Gracie's idea! Gracie's has her thing and she has always loved breakfast. Me not so much. Now I've come to love breakfast, but I was always a lunch guy. A hoagie was always a go to choice. I've been chasing great hoagies for the better part of 17 years. I grew up with Italian Grandparents. My Nana Rose and Pop Jim both loved hoagies. and many stories from their lives were about Hoagies. We ate them often. Where I grew up we had a few iconic places everyone went to. They were all I knew. They all used the same bakery and meats. They were good, or so I thought. That was until a trip to Reading Terminal Market. There I tried my 1st real Philly Hoagie!
One I've been chasing ever since.

262 W Main St

Popular Items

Ham & Cheese$7.95
Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo on a Non-Seeded Roll
Reading Cheesesteak$10.99
Rittenhouse$10.95
Turkey, Mild Provolone, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions and Sun-Dried Tomato Sauce: Tomatoes are great, but sun dry them to intensify their flavor! Add to a creamy mayo with a little fresh basil...forget about it!
Passyunk Ave$11.95
Hot Soppressata, Hot Coppa, Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers and Jimmie’s Sauce: A killer sauce with oil, vinegar, garlic, onion, oregano, basil, salt & pepper....it may not change your life but it will change your Hoagie game forever!
Havertown$11.95
Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Ham, Mild Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Creamy Italian Sauce on a seeded roll
Side of Waffle Fries$4.95
Turkey & Cheese$7.95
Butterball Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo and American Cheese on a Non-Seeded Roll
Italian$7.95
Genoa Salami, Hot Capocolla, Ham, Mild Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Jimmie’s Sauce on a Non-Seeded Roll
Spicy Italian$8.95
Hot Capocolla, Hot Coppa, Hot Soppressata, Mild Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Pepper Sauce on a Non-Seeded Roll
Premium Italian$10.95
Genoa Salami, Hot Capocolla, Mortadella, Mild Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Jimmie’s Sauce: A killer sauce with oil, vinegar, garlic, onion, oregano, basil, salt & pepper.
Location

Leola PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
