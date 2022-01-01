Go
Toast

Jimmy's Classic Eats

Jimmy's Classic Eats has burgers, breakfast sandwiches, home made classic donuts and locally sourced ice cream waiting for you next to the ferry terminal in Woods Hole. Beat the line and order online!

22 Luscombe Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lobster Roll$29.00
Connecticut-style, warm buttered lobster served on a buttered brioche bun
Fries$4.00
Chunky cut classic fries, served piping hot.
Kids Chicken Fingers with Fries$8.00
Jimmy's New Classic Burger$9.00
ground sirloin patty, butter lettuce, bread and butter pickles, caramelized onion and red pepper aioli on a brioche bun.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
house poached chicken breast with cranberries and mayonnaise and butter lettuce on grilled brioche
Classic BLT$8.00
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, farm fresh tomato & mayo on toasted brioche.
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Burger - SINGLE$7.00
ground sirloin burger with American cheese and lettuce, served on a sesame bun
Burger - DOUBLE$10.00
double ground sirloin patties, fried egg, double cheddar cheese and roasted red pepper aioli on a brioche bun.
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.00
albacore tuna tossed with mayo, celery, and onion, topped with lettuce and tomato on white bread
See full menu

Location

22 Luscombe Ave

Woods Hole MA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shuckers Cape Cod

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Quicks Hole Tavern

No reviews yet

Our mission is to delight guests with creative, inspired food & drink.

Water Street Kitchen

No reviews yet

Fulfilling take-out orders 5:00-8:45 Wednesday-Saturday.
Our menu is designed around sourcing the very best ingredients and supporting local food sources to create dishes that are both interesting and comforting. Everything is made from scratch by hand by our talented cooks who put their hearts into these dishes. Thank you for supporting our mission to make food that is wholesome, connected, and heartfelt.

The Wharf

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston