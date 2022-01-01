Island Bar and Grill Pawleys Island

No reviews yet

Island Bar and Grill is a full-service restaurant and bar located in the Village Shops in the heart of Pawleys Island, SC. We are seconds from the Hammock Shops and here since 2007. See our pictures, menu and come find out why we were voted one of the top 10 restaurants in Pawleys Island, and Favorite Bar in Post and Courier's Reader’s Choice Awards for 2019-2020.

You’ll feel right at home with our friendly staff and outstanding food! Choose from a list of burgers, quesadillas, sandwiches and Jumbo WINGS in a variety of flavor combinations. Enjoy our outdoor patio with major sports packages shown on 50" outdoor TV’s. Watch your favorite teams in our main dining room upstairs bar or on one of our 30 TVs.

Each and every guest is considered family, and our intention is to provide the best, most friendly service possible. Our team believes that whether you are a local or just visiting our great area, you deserve nothing but the best.

