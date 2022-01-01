Jimmyz
Proudly serving the Grand Strand for 20 years.
And now, we have Myrtle Beach's first Poké Bar.
Our Goal is to provide a Great Hibachi experience without the traditional hibachi show. All of our dishes are cooked fresh to order, allowing for quick service and a great dining experience. Starting out, Jimmy’s vision was simple; Provide fresh foods hot off the grill, using nothing but the highest quality ingredients while keeping our prices affordable. Our success is because of that simple formula. We only use USDA Choice Certified Angus Beef, All white meat chicken and the Highest Quality Seafood.
Great Hibachi, and great Hawiian style Poké Bowls. Come see us!
10378 Ocean Highway
Location
Pawley's Island SC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
