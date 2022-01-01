Go
Jimmyz Original Hibachi House

Proudly serving the Grand Strand for 20 years.
And now, we have Myrtle Beach's first Poké Bar.
Our Goal is to provide a Great Hibachi experience without the traditional hibachi show. All of our dishes are cooked fresh to order, allowing for quick service and a great dining experience. Starting out, Jimmy’s vision was simple; Provide fresh foods hot off the grill, using nothing but the highest quality ingredients while keeping our prices affordable. Our success is because of that simple formula. We only use USDA Choice Certified Angus Beef, All white meat chicken and the Highest Quality Seafood.
Great Hibachi, and great Hawiian style Poké Bowls. Come see us!

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

1780 Pine Island Rd • $

Avg 4.1 (1541 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1780 Pine Island Rd

Myrtle Beach SC

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
