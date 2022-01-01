Jimmy'z Kitchen
"Where Sabor Lives - Jimmy'z Kitchen"
When Jimmy Carey and Bobby Holley met in the early 90’s, they immediately formed a bond based on friendship and mutual respect for their craft. As young chefs, they shared a desire to create simple, yet delicious food using fresh, locally sourced, and seasonal ingredients. Although their paths diverged, they always knew that one day they would again work together. This is how Jimmy’s Kitchen Marietta was born.
After opening several restaurants in Miami, Jimmy felt it was time to expand to Atlanta, a city which saw him flourish as a young chef. His first order of business was to reach out to his friend Bobby with a Nuevo Latino concept that would incorporate seafood and steak dishes with a Latin flair. The sourcing of local produce and seasonal ingredients to create dishes not only delicious but also sustainable, would become the cornerstone of the Jimmy’z Kitchen Marietta restaurant.
2468 Windy Hill RD SE #600
Popular Items
Location
2468 Windy Hill RD SE #600
Marietta GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Madras Mantra
Vegetarian Indian cuisine with a lunch buffet and a la carte dinner. We have dosas, curries, chaat, lassi, dessert, and much more with tons of vegan and gluten free options!
Harold's & Dock's Fish
Come in and enjoy some Great Fried Chicken and great service..
Yakitori Jinbei
Let us take your taste buds on a culinary journey through the eyes of Culinary Dr. Jae Choi! Under new ownership, Yakitori Jinbei will be giving you a new look into Asian cuisine! As you enter into a new culinary scene in Smyrna, GA, dine with a fresh palate and open mind. From the moment our lovely team greets you to your server, gifting you with a complimentary cup of our signature green tea and tasting your way through our spices and authentic flare! Let our team take you on a culinary adventure to remember with our heart of the house, which is lead by Culinary Dr. Jae as he prepares various dishes with his passionate crew behind these kitchen doors. They pride themselves in each item they cook for you with fresh ingredients, authentic spices, marinated meats, and topping off various items with vibrant garnishes.
The Pirate’s Boil
Welcome aboard! Let us take you and your friends on a nautical adventure down south. Whether you love the cajun style or southern heat, let us give you a fresh take on our style of cajun seafood boil at our new flagship at The Pirates Boil. As you enter into our new anchored destination in Smryna- Vinings, take a tour, walk around, and find your place to anchor down and enjoy our spread! Whether you want to sit in our fully stocked pirate's bar to sit in the main quarters with your family and friends.