Jim's Pizza Box - Milan
Come in and enjoy!
10 N Main St
Location
10 N Main St
Milan OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sandy Ridge Vineyards & Mercantile
Come in and enjoy!
Bar North
Full service restaurant, bar, and patio serving a wide variety of American cuisine in an upscale, yet casual atmosphere overlooking Thunderbird Hills golf course.
Gilhuly's
Come on in and enjoy!
Jim's Pizza Box
Come on in and enjoy!