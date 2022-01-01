Go
Jim's Pizza Box

440-595-1025

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

4503 Liberty Avenue • $$

Avg 4.6 (649 reviews)

Popular Items

Smitty Sub$9.49
Build Your Own Lg Calzone$12.99
Tossed Salad$6.99
Side Ranch$0.75
Lg 15" Regular Crust$12.99
Sm 8” Regular Crust$6.99
LG 15" Deep Dish$14.49
Med 11” Regular Crust$9.99
10 Traditional Wings$14.99
Garlic Bread W/ Cheese$5.99
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4503 Liberty Avenue

Vermilion OH

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

