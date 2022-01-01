Go
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

5651 Transit Rd • $

Avg 4.1 (425 reviews)

Popular Items

5 Finger Dinner$12.79
Five Chicken Fingers and a regular order of French Fries. We’ll toss the Chicken Fingers in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS).
Poutine Fries$5.79
Our French Fries covered with Colby Cheese and smothered in Gravy. They’re a Canadian comfort food made for Western New Yorkers.
Philly 12"$12.59
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for mushrooms? Choose a Frenchy.)
Jims Bleu Sub 12"$12.29
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with our sub cheese, BLEU CHEESE, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce!
Turkey Sub 12"$9.99
Mouthwatering Smoked Turkey topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Chicken Finger Sub 12"$11.69
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.
Stinger Sub 12"$13.99
Mouthwatering Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Steak Hoagie 12"$13.29
Certified Angus Steak chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for sweet peppers and mushrooms? Choose a Hoagie Deluxe.)
Regular French Fries$3.29
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
Lg French Fries$4.59
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
Location

5651 Transit Rd

East Amherst NY

Sunday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
