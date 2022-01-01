Go
Jinny's Pizzeria

Open Wednesday- Sunday
4;30-9pm
Closed (Monday & Tuesday)

1231 Centre Street

Popular Items

Caesar Salad (large) 3-4 people$18.00
Little gems, parmesan, garlicky croutons, white anchovies
Time Slot HOLD
Banana Nutella Cake$6.00
Bundt Cake, just like grandma used to make... (contains nuts)
Paper Plate$0.01
Green State Lager$8.00
Zero Gravity, VT 4.9%
Jinny's "Pizza Parlor" Bottle of White$24.00
'19 Sartarelli "Classico" | Verdicchio | Marche
Rhubarb Tiramisu$12.00
orange cake, whipped mascarpone, rhubarb compote (Serves 2)
Napkin$0.01
Plastic Folk, Knife, Spoon & Napkin$0.01
Racer 5 IPA$8.00
Bear Republic, CA 7.5% | 12oz
Location

Newton Centre MA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:15 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:15 pm
Blackbird Doughnuts® Union Street

Tartufo - Newton

Lee's Burger Place

Four Spoons Thai 2021 - Newton

