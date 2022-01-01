Go
Jintana Thai Farmhouse

Where the flavor inebriates you.
We have continuously strived to be the benchmark for everyday, authentic thai cuisine and our inspiration originates from the streets and markets of thailand, always cooking with premium quality ingredients sourced locally.

NOODLES

344 7th Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (121 reviews)

Popular Items

KANOOM JEEN NAM YA PLA$15.00
Minced codfish, red curry, coconut milk, krachai, over vermicelli noodle.
Jasmine Rice$2.00
PAD KRAPOW$15.00
(Basil Chicken or Ground Pork) Thai popular comfort street food with holy basil, fresh basil, Thai chili, organic bell peppers, topped off with farm fresh fried egg.
PANANG CURRY$17.00
Thick spicy-sweet red curry with lime leaves, fresh basil, palm sugar, coconut milk with choice of chicken or mix vegetables.
Add Shrimp $4
Dumpling Phuk (veg. Dumpling)$10.00
Organic vegetarian dumpling stuffed with spinach, kale, brown bean curd, carrot, quinoa, shiitake mushroom and steamed.
PAD SEE YEW$14.00
Stir-fried broad rice noodle with Chinese broccoli, farm fresh egg, sweet soy sauce.
JINTANA’S ORIGINAL PAD THAI$14.00
Most popular noodle in Thailand, stir-fried with Chef Nit’s original sauce, shrimp, brown tofu, pickled radish, farm fresh egg, ground peanuts and topped off with crispy calamari tossed in tamarind glaze.Chicken or Vegetables $12
Vegetarian CHIVE PANCAKE (Thai pan-fried chive cake )$10.00
~Chives, glutinous rice flour.
SUPERPOWER GREEN CURRY$17.00
Homemade green curry paste with organic kale, long beans, organic broccolini, green baby Thai eggplant, fresh basil leaves.
Thai Ice tea$5.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

344 7th Ave

Brooklyn NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

