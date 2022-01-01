Go
Jitter Bean Coffee Lakeport is locally owned and licensed to provide the same award winning product and services as the legendary Humboldt County, CA Jitter Bean

2598 South Main St.

MOCHA EXPLOSION
A THICK AND CREAMY BLEND OF ESPRESSO, CHOCOLATE, VANILLA ICE CREAM AND ICE TOPPED WITH HOMEMAKE WHIP CREAM AND A EXPRESSO BEAN!
CHAI TEA
BLACK TEA AND SPICES, BLENDED WITH CRAMY MILK
WHITE EXPLOSION
DELICIOUS WHITE CHOCOLATE, ESPRESSO, VANILLA ICE CREAM, ICE AND TOPPED WITH HOMEMADE WHIP CREAM AND A ESPRESSO BEAN
MOCHA ICE OR BLENDED
WHITE SATIN MOCHA
A MOCHA WITH DELICIOUS WHITE CHOCOLATE TOPPED W/HOMEMADE WHIP CREAM
WHITE SATIN MOCHA ICE OR BLENDED
RADICAL RED 20 OZ$5.50
RED BULL WITH SYRUP FLAVOR
LATTE
ESPRESSO COMBINED WITH STEAMED MILK TOPPED WITH CREAMY FOAM
ESPRESSO DOUBLE OVER ICE$2.75
BREVE
A RICH VERSION OF THE LATTE MADE WITH HALF AND HALF
2598 South Main St.

Lakeport CA

Sunday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
