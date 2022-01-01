Jitterbugs Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Location
Box Elder MT
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
