We are an Indian Organic Restaurant and we believe using food as a way of breaking down barriers and bringing people together over a cup of chai, a simple snack or a hearty meal, which is at the very heart of the Jivana Café philosophy.
Our ongoing commitment is to ensure that our food brings energy to your life and feeds your soul – in fact, it is the very meaning of our name, Jivana!
We source our produce from local farmers to ensure that our ingredients are all 100% organic, nutritional and of the highest quality, and we only ever use environmentally friendly products.
We love what we do, and we prepare our food with love…remember, wherever you go, go with all of your heart… Come dine with us and let Jivana serve you.
20 Washington Blvd

Coriander Chutney$4.50
Organic cilantro blitzed together with onions and birds eye chilli.(VG) (GF) (M)
Butter Chicken aka Chicken Ruby$20.00
Named after a 1950's Irish pop singer, whose name became Cockney slang for curry! Organic chicken marinated overnight and then cooked in our tandoor oven before being cooked in a rich makhani "butter" sauce. Garnished with pomegranate and cilantro. Served with raita and English cucumber salad. (M) (GF)
Garlic Naan$6.00
Organic flour blended and freshly baked in our tandoor oven. Made with minced garlic, and sprinkled with coriander. (V)
Masala Fries$7.00
Our famous fries, shaken but not stirred in our homemade masala. (V) (GF)
Marina Del Rey CA

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
