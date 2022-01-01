Go
Toast

J.J. Grimsby & Co. Restaurant

Burgers, Ribs, Steaks, Salads, Seafood, & More!

301 West Wyoming Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hamburger$5.99
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$13.29
A flame broiled chicken breast topped with barbeque sauce, Swiss cheese & bacon on a Brioche roll with lettuce and tomato
J.J. Burger$13.29
A half pound of USDA Choice Certified Black Angus- Patties are made fresh in our kitchen daily!
Chicken Wings$10.99
We've been serving these bad boys since 1985, all others fall short! Your choice of sauces, served with blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce and celery sticks
Boneless Buffalo Tenders$11.29
Hand battered premium sized tenders tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce . Served with blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce and celery sticks
Potato Skins$10.29
Large Russet potato cups topped with our jack-cheddar cheese blend and bacon bits. Served with sour cream
Sirloin Steak Tips$18.99
A generous portion of mouth- watering marinated tips, flame broiled to your liking
Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel$11.99
Served with Beer Cheese and Whole Grain Mustard
Kid Fingers$5.99
Chicken Sandwich$13.29
Fried or grilled your way!
See full menu

Location

301 West Wyoming Avenue

Stoneham MA

Sunday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wood + Fire

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Turner's Seafood Grill & Market

No reviews yet

If online ordering is temporarily off during peak times please check back in 15-20 minutes or call 781-662-0700. All orders are curbside pick-up.
Hours Tues-Friday Grab & go 10-3
Full menu togo 3pm Sat & Sun noon

Tahpas 529

No reviews yet

A lively modern spanish and mediterranean restaurant with unique specialties from around the globe.
Spanish wines, and micro brews from the area will transport you to the amazing tapas-bar tradition of the small-plate dining. From jamón Ibérico, patatas bravas to pimientos de padrón and camarones al ajillo, we will bring you the essence of Spain into Melrose.

La Qchara

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! and Tip well

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston