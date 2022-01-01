Go
Toast

JJ Mahoney's

Redmond's friendly neighborhood Irish Pub. JJ Mahoney's featuring craft beer, fine cocktails, sports and an authentic Irish menu for lunch and dinner with weekend breakfast!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

8932 161st Ave NE • $$

Avg 4.5 (1687 reviews)

Popular Items

Club Sandwich$17.50
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss,
Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato,
House Aioli on Toasted Sourdough
Beef Dip
6 oz thinly sliced steak, grilled onions, provolone cheese on a hoagie with Au Jus
Corned Beef & Cabbage$21.00
Guinness-Braised Corned Beef Brisket, Buttered Cabbage, Garlic Mashed
Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables,
Soda Bread, Horseradish, & Au Jus
Classic JJ Burger$17.50
6-ounce ground chuck patty made in-house with grilled onions, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, house Aioli
Potato Skins$12.00
Six Crispy Skins with Cheddar-Jack Cheese, crispy bacon, and green onions.
Served with side of Sour Cream
Harp Beer-Battered Fish & Chips$19.00
3 generous pieces of Fresh Pacific Cod,
Steak Fries, Irish Mustard Coleslaw, House Tartar
Buffalo Chicken Burger$15.50
Chicken Strips, Provolone, Buffalo Sauce, House Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato
Frickles$6.00
Deep-fried Dill pickle slices
Beef Sliders$16.00
Three 2-oz House Sliders, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, House Aioli
Chicken Breast Strips$16.00
With Fries and side of Honey Mustard
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8932 161st Ave NE

Redmond WA

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Redmond

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Five Stones Coffee Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Lunchbox Redmond

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Three Lions Pub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston