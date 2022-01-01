JJ Rubys
Come in and enjoy!
2862 N. State Road
Location
2862 N. State Road
Ithaca MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Hearthstone Oven
We are a family owned bakery and cafe, featuring made from scratch bakery items and meals, serving breakfast and lunch. Come on in and experience home town hospitality at its finest!
Braveheart's Pub
Braveheart's Pub
Serendipity Frozen Custard & Doughnuts
Come in and enjoy!
Highland Blush
Atmosphere is at large here in this cozy yet somehow spacious cafe'. We serve breakfast all day, ignite our stage with a crazy variety of talent, and have healthy and unique-to-the-area lunch options that will please anyone's taste buds. We are an all inclusive, community boosting, silent but deadly force of growth and entertainment In a small town package.