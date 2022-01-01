Go
Toast

JJ's Pizza - Lewisport

Come on in and enjoy!

Lewisport

No reviews yet

Popular Items

10 Traditional Wings$12.99
6 Traditional Wings$7.99
12" Ham & Cheese Sub$9.69
5 Breadsticks$2.93
4 Garlic Cheese Loaf$2.93
20 Traditional Wings$22.99
12" Turkey Breast Sub$9.69
Chicken Alfredo$7.69
Blazing Bread Sticks$6.49
Loaded Tater Tots$5.99
See full menu

Location

Lewisport

Lewisport KY

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Pour Haus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bliss Artisan

No reviews yet

Handcrafted Pizza and Grilled Wraps cooked in under four minutes. Fresh Salads and Artisan Ice Cream.

The Pint Haus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lawson's Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston