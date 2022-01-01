JJ's Pub
Come in and enjoy!
669 Winton Rd North
Location
669 Winton Rd North
Rochester NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Sticky Soul and BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Mullers Cider House
A craft cider bar located in the heart of down town Rochester. Serving imported craft ciders and delicious local and seasonal food.
Guida's Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Balsam Bagels
We are open limited hours and with a limited menu now during the current Pandemic. We have recently updated to include online ordering for your convenience and our safety!