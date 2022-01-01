Go
Toast

JJ's Pub

Come in and enjoy!

669 Winton Rd North

No reviews yet

Location

669 Winton Rd North

Rochester NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sticky Soul and BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mullers Cider House

No reviews yet

A craft cider bar located in the heart of down town Rochester. Serving imported craft ciders and delicious local and seasonal food.

Guida's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Balsam Bagels

No reviews yet

We are open limited hours and with a limited menu now during the current Pandemic. We have recently updated to include online ordering for your convenience and our safety!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston