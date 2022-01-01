Go
JJ's Taco Shop: Kitchen & Bar

Come in and enjoy! We are a local mexican restaurant bringing new flare to the area.

5040 North Tarrant Parkway #136

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chips and Salsa To-Go$2.99
Queso Blanco$6.99
Al Pastor Taco$3.99
Loaded Fries$7.99
Ground Beef Taco$3.99
Steak Asada Taco$4.99
Order of 3 Regular Tacos$9.99
Roasted Brisket Taco$4.99
Elote Cup$4.99
Carnitas Taco$3.99
Location

Fort Worth TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
