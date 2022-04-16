Go
Toast

JJ's Tavern

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

99 Main Street Unit B • $$

Avg 4.4 (818 reviews)

Popular Items

California Chicken Club$14.00
Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, ranch on grilled Texas toast
Bourbon Burger$9.50
Caramelized onion, cheddar, bourbon BBQ on a bulky roll
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Italian seasoned mozzarella, light fried served w/ marinara
Basket of Chips$4.00
Locally sourced potatoes, thinly sliced & served w/ buffalo cream dip
Bold & Gold Wrap$10.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, pickles, lettuce, golden BBQ
Wings 6PC$10.00
Jumbo breaded bone-in wings served w/ choice of sauce
Comedy Show Ticket 4/16$25.00
One Ticket for Saturday April 16, 2022 Comedy Show
Doors Open 6:30pm
Chicken Tenders$11.00
One pound of boneless chicken served w/ choice of sauce
Angry Irishman$11.00
Bacon, caramelized onion, American cheese, slaw, thousand island on sourdough
French Fries$6.00
Thick cut, skin-on fries tossed with a pinch of sea salt & black pepper
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

99 Main Street Unit B

Florence MA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

FLORENCE Tandem Bagel Company:

No reviews yet

House made bagels and so much more!

Artifact Cider Project

No reviews yet

Visit us at our taproom in Florence, located on-site at our state-of-the-art production cellar. Enjoy pints + flights of our ciders and cellar projects, along with snacks by our friends at Wheelhouse.

Miss Florence Diner

No reviews yet

A historic neighborhood Diner. With over 70 years of serving the best breakfast in town!

Northampton Elks Lodge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston