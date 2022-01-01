Go
The ORIGINAL JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub--

We offer DINE-IN, CARRY-OUT and DELIVERY services. We are NOT a fast food restaurant and prep times may become longer during peak hours. Our aim is to provide you with fresh, quality products and good memories. So please come in and enjoy a great time or enjoy our food in your home. .

PIZZA

150 S Northwest Hwy • $$

Avg 4.4 (536 reviews)

Popular Items

Garden Salad
When craving veggies- nothing beats our Garden Salad. Crisp iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, sliced cucumbers, carrots and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
14" Thin$17.75
Our signature home-made crust is rolled to a precise thickness to give it that perfect balance between crust, cheese and sauce. Other chains love to give you that thicker, thin crust to perceive an “extra value” yet they are just filling you up with dough. We want to fill you up with our home-made sauce, highest quality cheese and top notch ingredients.
Parmesan Cheese Packets
Beer Battered Fries
Our Brew City, beer battered fries are skin-on and maxi-cut delivering extraordinary flavor! Lightly coated in a beer-batter then dusted with just the right amount of seasonings.
JJ Twig Pizza
Our homemade pizza sauce topped with sausage, freshly sliced mushrooms, onions and green peppers. Topped with our mozzarella- its' a Chicago classic!
(Please, you MUST use "Build your Own Pizza" section if you prefer to make topping changes.)
Wings, Jumbo Bone-In$6.95
Big, meaty chicken wings, deep fried to a perfect golden brown; tossed in one of our delicious sauces.
16" Thin$19.90
Customize your own pizza to your taste! Maybe you want to alter one of our specialties or create your own. Just choose from the list of our toppings then enjoy!!
Feeds 3-4 people.
Wings, Boneless$6.50
Boneless pieces of breast meat that is battered then deep fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce.
12" Thin$15.55
We want to fill you up with our home-made sauce, highest quality cheese and top notch ingredients rather than filling you full of dough! Our small pizza feeds 1-2 people.
Mozzarella Sticks
Sticks of 100% mozzarella cheese breaded in a smooth, batter then deep fried to a crispy texture. Served with your choice of JJ Twig’s recipe sauces made in our kitchen: warm marina, pizza or meat sauce.
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

150 S Northwest Hwy

Palatine IL

Sunday12:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
