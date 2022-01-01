Go
JJCafe

Come in and enjoy!Breakfast and lunch all day!

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

6051 NW 31st Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (738 reviews)

Popular Items

2-2-2$9.95
Orange Juice$2.99
Red Bull$2.99
Egg Sand w/Chs Meat$7.50
Reuben Pastrami Sandwich$11.95
Fresh Lemonade$2.65
Ice Tea Sweet$2.75
BLT - Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato$9.95
Two Eggs w/Meat$7.70
Eggs Benedict$11.50
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

6051 NW 31st Ave

Fort Lauderdale FL

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
