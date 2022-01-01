Go
Toast

JJ's Caffe

In the spring of 2013, the father and sons team of Chef JJ, Nelson, and Nick Fernandes opened an award-winning breakfast eatery in their hometown of Brockton, MA.
Since then JJ's Caffe has been named one of the Top 100 places to eat in the nation by Yelp, and the best breakfast in Massachusetts by People Magazine.
JJ's Caffe took a hiatus for over a year during the pandemic and after Chef JJ retired Nick and Nelson re-opened JJ's in the fall of 2021. We've shifted to a fast casual model featuring our famous hash bombs, Chef Bowls and Signature Salads.

610 N Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Creme Brulee French Toast*$9.25
topped with housemade apple cinnamon syrup & mascarpone.
Steak & Eggs*$14.50
8 oz charbroiled angus sirloin, served with two eggs any style, served with your choice of a side
BANANA BREAD FRENCH TOAST$4.25
topped with caramel cream.
City of Champions*$12.00
two eggs any style, with your choice of pancakes or french toast (upgrades available) , choice of meat and served with your choice of a side (hint: home fries are a fave!)
Hash Bomb*$10.25
three deep-fried corned beef hash balls, stuffed with cheddar & fogo fire hot sauce (just a drop) topped with sausage gravy & cheddar, served on a bed of home fries.
BACON$3.00
CREME BRULEE FRENCH TOAST$4.75
Make Your Own Omelet*$6.25
choice of pepper, onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, broccoli, cheddar, swiss, american, gouda, pepperjack, monterey jack, feta, goat cheese, sausage, bacon, ham, chourico, salmon; served with your choice of a side
Mickey Pancake*
With a cute face made of fruit. FREE for the kids!
Banana Bread French Toast*$8.25
topped with caramel cream and sliced bananas.
See full menu

Location

610 N Main Street

Brockton MA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

D'Angelo

No reviews yet

DA - DEDHAM TEST

Brack's On the Green

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Five Star Pizza and More

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cape Cod Cafe Inc - Brockton, MA

No reviews yet

Home of the Original Bar Pizza

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston