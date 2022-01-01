In the spring of 2013, the father and sons team of Chef JJ, Nelson, and Nick Fernandes opened an award-winning breakfast eatery in their hometown of Brockton, MA.

Since then JJ's Caffe has been named one of the Top 100 places to eat in the nation by Yelp, and the best breakfast in Massachusetts by People Magazine.

JJ's Caffe took a hiatus for over a year during the pandemic and after Chef JJ retired Nick and Nelson re-opened JJ's in the fall of 2021. We've shifted to a fast casual model featuring our famous hash bombs, Chef Bowls and Signature Salads.



610 N Main Street