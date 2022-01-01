JJ Thai Street Food

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine was established in May of 2009. Beginning as a simple idea, the unique pairing of Thai cuisine and Japanese Sushi has become a dream success.

Our sushi is consistently renowned for its fresh and delicious quality. Head sushi chef brings a sense of creativity to work each day as he prepares selections both traditional and avant-garde. Additionally, we pride ourselves on offering only the freshest, and most authentic Thai cuisine. Our recipes utilize authentic Thai flavors that are hard to come by at a typical Thai restaurant, there is no place in Chicago quite like Kin.

Kin Sushi and Thai is also the perfect place for a party With a reservation. We are BYOB and have no cork fee, so bring some bottles and allow us to make your next celebration spectacular.

