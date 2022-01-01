Go
Toast

JJ Thai Street Food

THE BEST THAI STREET FOOD IN CHICAGO

1715 W CHICAGO AVE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

N4 BAMEE MOO DAENG$12.00
Egg noodles with homemade BBQ pork topped with Chinese kale, fried wonton, garlic oil and scallions in Thai traditional broth/without broth.
S1 TOM YUM KOONG NAM KHON$7.00
Thai traditional hot&sour soup with shrimp and mushrooms in galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves and chilli paste broth topped with cilantro and Evaporated milk.
N2 GUAY TIEW MOO THOON$14.00
Rice noodles with stewed pork and homemade pork meatballs topped with scallions, cilantro, celery and bean sprouts in homemade pork bone and Thai herb broth.
R4 KHAO MUN GAI$12.00
Poached organic chicken served over ginger-garlic rice with homemade sauce (soybeans, ginger, garlic, thai chili peppers, vinegar and sugar) on the side.
STICKY RICE$3.50
SP3 Jina's Fried Chicken$14.00
Thai-Southern style fried chicken, topped with crispy shallot, cilantro and served with black sticky rice.
E5 SOM TUM$10.00
Grated green papaya mixed with dried baby shrimp, carrot, green beans, tomatoes, lime juice, fish sauce, tamarind sauce and dried peanut.
R3 KHAO MUN GAI TOD$13.00
Breaded fried chicken served over ginger-garlic rice with homemade sweet chili sauce on the side.
R6 KHAO LARD KA PRAW GAI$12.00
Stir-fried ground chicken with basil, garlic, soy sauce, fish sauce, oyster--sauce and Thai chili peppers served over Thai jasmine rice.
A6 GYO TOD$7.00
Fried wontons stuffed with chicken.
See full menu

Location

1715 W CHICAGO AVE

Chicago IL

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Carbon Live Fire - West Town

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Arami

No reviews yet

The warm and charming ambience Arami provides in its eatery is matched by the contemporary Japanese cuisine it serves. Tasty starter options include the sea urchin uni shooter with wasabi tobiko, the Bluefin tuna toro tartare bite with Asian pear and caviar and the spicy octopus spring roll. Arami crafts a popular selection of ramen noodles, of the shio and shoyu variety, as well as a vast selection of fresh sashimi and nigiri pieces so you may choose your own combination. Other popular entrees include the pork cutlet tonkatsu donburi in a soy balsamic sauce, seared hotate scallops with a ponzu brown butter and the Hamachi truffle yellowtail with mushrooms.
For a sweet and artful end to your meal, try Arami's mochi assortment, which comes with red velvet, green tea, blueberry and mint chocolate chip pieces.

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine was established in May of 2009. Beginning as a simple idea, the unique pairing of Thai cuisine and Japanese Sushi has become a dream success.
Our sushi is consistently renowned for its fresh and delicious quality. Head sushi chef brings a sense of creativity to work each day as he prepares selections both traditional and avant-garde. Additionally, we pride ourselves on offering only the freshest, and most authentic Thai cuisine. Our recipes utilize authentic Thai flavors that are hard to come by at a typical Thai restaurant, there is no place in Chicago quite like Kin.
Kin Sushi and Thai is also the perfect place for a party With a reservation. We are BYOB and have no cork fee, so bring some bottles and allow us to make your next celebration spectacular.

Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston