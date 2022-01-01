Go
JJWINNS

JJWINNS Restaurant & Lounge
A casual restaurant that prides itself on creative entrees and great service!

13508 ST RT 15

No reviews yet

Popular Items

8 oz Sirloin$17.00
8 oz Angus sirloin. Served with choice of two sides.
Make a great steak even better with our steak accompaniments. Go ahead, you deserve it!
Shrimp Scampi $6
Blue Cheese Crumbles $3
Grilled Onions $2
Wild Mushrooms $2
Tennessee Whisky Glaze $3
Pepper Jack Cheese Cubes$6.00
Pepper cheese cubes lightly fried. Served with ranch dressing.
Boneless WINGS (10)$7.00
Rigatoni Alfredo$14.00
Fresh pasta tossed with grilled chicken. wild mushrooms and fresh spinach in a Romano cream sauce
Served with house salad and garlic toast.
ADD Sour Cream- 2 oz$0.60
American Cheeseburger$10.00
1/2 lb. Angus burger, never frozen, pattied in house daily, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and American cheese.
Served with choice of one side
Pretzels and Beer Cheese$9.00
Soft Pretzel Bites served with craft beer cheese.
Beef Taco$1.50
Chicken Taco$2.50
Boneless Chicken Wings$10.00
1/2 lb. of boneless wings tossed in your choice of plain, medium, hot, honey BBQ, spicy garlic, sweet Thai chilli, spicy ranch, smoke jumper or Tennessee whisky glaze. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Location

13508 ST RT 15

Montpelier OH

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
