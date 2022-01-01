Go
JKME Foods image

JKME Foods

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

748 east 800 north

Springville, UT 84663

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

748 east 800 north, Springville UT 84663

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Java Junkie

No reviews yet

We are an independent coffee shop, proud to be serving Caffe Ibis coffee and espresso to the people of Utah County.

Zubs Pizza & Subs

No reviews yet

Zubs is a family owned business and has been open since 1992. We make our bread from scratch every morning. Our pizza and subs are made with fresh, high quality ingredients and a dash of love. We offer take out and delivery service.

Señoritas 3rd Floor Cantina

No reviews yet

Re-imagined traditional Mexican cuisine with a modern flair.

Chuck-A-Rama

No reviews yet

The choice is yours!

JKME Foods

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston