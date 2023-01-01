Go
Banner picView gallery

JK's Restaurant OBX

Open today 5:00 PM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1106 S. CROATAN HIGHWAY

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC 27948

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

1106 S. CROATAN HIGHWAY, KILL DEVIL HILLS NC 27948

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Slice Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
710 South Croatan Highway Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948
View restaurantnext
Thai Room Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
710 S Virginia Dare Trail Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948
View restaurantnext
Pigman’s Bar-B-Que - 1606 S Croatan Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
1606 S Croatan Hwy Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948
View restaurantnext
Firehouse Boil Delivery
orange star5.0 • 4
328 West Bickett Street Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948
View restaurantnext
Sooey's Nags Head
orange starNo Reviews
3919 S Virginia Dare Trl Nags Head, NC 27959
View restaurantnext
Nags Head Pizza Company - MP 12.5 on beach road
orange star4.6 • 515
4036 South Virginia Dare Trail Nags Head, NC 27959
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in KILL DEVIL HILLS

Firehouse Boil Delivery
orange star5.0 • 4
328 West Bickett Street Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near KILL DEVIL HILLS

Kitty Hawk

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Nags Head

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Manteo

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Corolla

No reviews yet

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

JK's Restaurant OBX

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston