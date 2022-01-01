Go
Toast

JL's Southwest Brisket Burgers

Pitmaster John Lewis’s love of brisket knows no bounds, so it’s no surprise that his favorite cut of meat is the star of the show at JL’s. The tricked out food trailer, on site at Lewis Barbecue, serves up a decadent mash up of dishes. Inspired by John's childhood home of El Paso, TX, the menu includs burgers, queso, and frozen custards, all with a healthy dose of the good stuff: Hatch Chiles

464 N Nassau St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Plant-Based Gringo Burger$11.95
Plant-Based Patty, pickles, secret sauce, cheese, butter toasted bun. ** All burgers are served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño on the side.
Fire Roasted Hatch Chile Cheese Fries$9.95
Wedge fries smothered in Hatch red and green chile and cheese
Green Chile Cheeseburger$11.95
8oz ground brisket burger (cooked juicy, well done), Fire roasted Hatch green chile, secret sauce, and cheese on a butter toasted bun. ** All burgers are served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño on the side.
Chips & Guacamole$5.95
Chile Cheese "Hot Gut" Dogs$11.95
2 Hot Gut Sausage Dogs, Fire roasted Hatch red and green chile, cheese, butter toasted split top bun
Side of Fries$3.95
served with Hatch red chile ketchup
Chips & Queso$6.95
Red Chile Cheeseburger$11.95
8oz ground brisket burger (cooked juicy, well done), Fire roasted Hatch red chile, secret sauce, and cheese on a butter toasted bun. ** All burgers are served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño on the side.
Chips & Salsa$3.95
Gringo Burger$11.95
8oz ground brisket burger (cooked juicy, well done), bacon, pickles, secret sauce, cheese, butter toasted bun. ** All burgers are served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño on the side.
See full menu

Location

464 N Nassau St

Charleston SC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Home Team BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Edmund's Oast Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

babas on meeting

No reviews yet

babas on meeting is an old world café inspired by the cafés and bars of europe. we welcome folks in the morning for espresso and house made pastries, at lunch for sandwiches and sexy salads, and in the evenings for cocktails and wine.

Lewis Barbecue

No reviews yet

Central TX style Barbecue from acclaimed Texas pitmaster John Lewis. Featuring a full bar with 12 beer taps including local craft beer, freshly squeezed cocktails and wine. Come to Lewis Barbecue for a full on TX barbecue experience.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston