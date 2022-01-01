Go
jm Curley

As mayor of Boston, James Michael Curley was a controversial politician as viewed by his peers. In the peoples eyes, it was known that “Curley gets it done”. He made his mark in the early 20th century as man of the people. An ode to a charismatic man, jm Curley is getting it done again….

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

21 Temple Pl • $$

Avg 4.1 (1946 reviews)

Popular Items

curley burger$19.00
cheddar, caramelized onions, Pop's Russian dressing, house pickles, sesame seed bun
nashville hot chicken$18.00
buttermilk battered, hot oil, lettuce, pickles, sesame seed bun
house salad$12.00
mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, radish, red onion, red wine vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

21 Temple Pl

Boston MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
