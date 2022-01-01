Go
BlueJ's Rollin Grill

23 West First Street Suite 110

Popular Items

Simple Man Burger$8.00
Just a Signature Patty
Basic B!%$#$7.00
Monterey Jack, Cheddar and Mozzarella on Sourdough.
Cheesy Pig$9.00
Be adventurous! Hardwood Smoked Bacon and Sausage melted in between Monterey Jack, Cheddar and Mozzarella on Sourdough.
Fries$3.00
Okie Onion Burger$11.00
A Signature Patty with Cheddar Cheese, Sautéed Onions, Crisp Dill Pickles and Dijon Mustard
BleuJ Burger$10.00
Robust Blue Cheese over our Signature Patty, topped with sautéed onions, spinach, Hard Wood Smoked Bacon and our house Voodoo Sauce.
BubbaJ Burger$10.00
Country on a Bun! Our Signature Patty, topped with Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Deep Fried onions and slathered in Oklahoma’s original Head Country BBQ Sauce.
Plain Jane$5.00
It is what it is, a dog and a bun.
SmokeyJ Burger$11.00
The Blues in Your Mouth! Our Smokey Aioli over Hardwood Smoked Bacon and Sausage, Cheddar Cheese, a Signature Patty and Crisp Dill Pickles.
Location

23 West First Street Suite 110

Edmond OK

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

