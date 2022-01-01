Go
Jenni's Noodle House - Heights

Come in and enjoy!

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

602 E 20th St • $

Avg 4.5 (2412 reviews)

Popular Items

SHRIMP SPRING ROLLS$5.00
HAND-WRAPPED SOFT SHRIMP ROLLS IN RICE PAPER, LETTUCE, MINTS, VERMICELLI SIDE PEANUT SAUCE
SUPER FRIED RICE$15.00
FRIED RICE WITH CHICKEN, BBQ PORK, SOY, SPROUTS, GREEN & YELLOW ONIONS.
DREAM ROLLS$5.00
HAND-WRAPPED VEGAN ROLLS IN RICE PAPER, TOFU, MINT, LETTUCE, VERMICELLI SIDE GINGER JALAPEÑO SOY
U-DON KNOW ME CHICKEN$16.00
MOST POPULAR DISH — THICK JAPANESE STYLE UDON NOODLES, SLICED CHICKEN BREAST, COOKED WITH HOME MADE PEANUT SAUCE, YELLOW ONIONS, GREEN ONIONS, FRESH BEAN SPROUTS
INFERNAL CHICKEN CURRY$15.00
MAMA TRAN’S CHICKEN & POTATO COCONUT CURRY BISQUE. A JNH FAVORITE FOR 20+ YEARS
JJ SLIPPERY NOODLES$8.00
OUR MOST POPULAR KID SIZED FLAT RICE NOODLES, SLICED CHICKEN BREAST, SOY
ART CAR CURRY$15.00
VEGAN HEAVEN. CURRY COCONUT BISQUE WITH TOFU, BABY CARROTS, CELLO MUSHROOMS, POTATOES, SIDE JASMINE RICE TOPPED WITH FRESH THAI BASIL
VIETNAMESE FRIED EGGROLLS$7.00
5 PORK & SHRIMP OR VEGETABLE FILLED EGGROLLS SERVED WITH LETTUCE, CUCUMBERS, PICKLED CARROTS & SIDE HOUSE FISH SAUCE OR GINGER JALAPEÑO SOY
DISCO DUMPLINGS$6.00
CHOICE OF 5 HANDWRAPPED VEGETABLES, PORK OR CHICKEN DUMPLINGS STEAMED OR CRISPY. SIDE HOMEMADE GINGER JALAPEÑO SOY SAUCE.
BOBA TEA$5.00
BOBA TEA — YOUR CHOICE — MANGO, PASSION FRUIT, LYCHEE, THAI OR MILK TEA, OTHER FLAVORS AVAILABLE
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

602 E 20th St

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
