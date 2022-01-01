Go
Jenni's Noodle House-SH

It’s all good in the noodlehood. A local favorite since 2002 serving fresh Vietnamese. Fast casual with awesome music.

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

3111 S Shepherd Dr • $

Avg 4.4 (2543 reviews)

Popular Items

ANGRY UDON TOFU$14.00
TANGY AND SPICY TAMARIND BROTH, THICK UDON NOODLES, FRESH TOFU CUBES, WHITE CELLO MUSHROOMS, TOMATOES, CILANTRO
MISO RAMEN$13.00
VEGAN MISO BROTH, EGG NOODLES, MUSHROOMS, SPROUTS, GREEN ONIONS, SNOW PEAS
CHICKEN SOUP$13.00
SHREDDED CHICKEN BREAST, SNOWPEAS, CARROTS, CILANTRO, JASMINE RICE, IN-HOUSE CHICKEN BONE BROTH
GINGER RAMEN$14.00
SAVORY BROTH, CHICKEN BREAST, GINGER, SNOWPEAS, SPROUTS, GREEN ONIONS
CHILI OIL BEEF RAMEN$14.00
EGG NOODLES, THIN SLICED BEEF, SAVORY BROTH, SNOWPEAS, GREEN ONIONS, HOMEMADE GARLIC CHILI OIL
PHO SHRIMP$16.00
PHO WITH 5 SHRIMP, ONONS, GREEN ONIONS, SPROUTS, LIME, HOISEN, BASIL, CILANTRO
ANGRY UDON SHRIMP$17.00
TANGY AND SPICY TAMARIND BROTH, THICK UDON NOODLES, 5 JUMBO GULF SHRIMP, WHITE CELLO MUSHROOMS, TOMATOES, CILANTRO
MAMA T SPICY SHRIMP SOUP$16.00
VEGAN TANGY AND SPICY TAMARIND BROTH, 4 JUMBO GULF SHRIMP, PINEAPPLE, OKRA, FRESH SPROUTS, BASIL, RICE ON SIDE
THAI SPICY SHRIMP SOUP$16.00
LEMONGRASS TAMARIND BROTH, 4 GULF SHRIMP, WHITE CELLO MUSHROOMS, TOMATOES, CILANTRO, RICE ON SIDE
ANGRY UDON CHICKEN$14.00
TANGY AND SPICY TAMARIND BROTH, THICK UDON NOODLES, SHREDDED CHICKEN, WHITE CELLO MUSHROOMS, TOMATOES, CILANTRO
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

3111 S Shepherd Dr

Houston TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
