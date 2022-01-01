Jenni's Noodle House-SH
It’s all good in the noodlehood. A local favorite since 2002 serving fresh Vietnamese. Fast casual with awesome music.
SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
3111 S Shepherd Dr • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3111 S Shepherd Dr
Houston TX
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Vibrant
Our full menu is gluten, dairy and refined sugar free. We source local, organic produce and make our bread, pastries, cheese and milks in-house. Our chicken and eggs are pasture-raised and organic.
Demeris Catering
Come in and enjoy!
Demeris Bar-B-Q
Come in and enjoy!
JuiceLand
Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.