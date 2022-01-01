Go
Toast

Sushi Jo & Jo Bistro Lake Clarke Shores

Sushi Jo & Jo Bistro Lake Clarke Shores location only.

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

1800 Forest Hill Blvd. • $$

Avg 4.3 (6 reviews)

Popular Items

Sashimi Pizza$19.00
Crispy Rice W/ Spicy Tuna Jalapeno$14.00
Mexican Roll$14.00
Palm Beach Bowl$10.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
Veggie Spring Rolls$6.00
Miso Soup$5.00
Crispy Chicken Wrap$11.00
California Roll$7.00
Sol Bowl$12.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1800 Forest Hill Blvd.

West Palm Beach FL

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

C.R. Chicks - Palm Springs

No reviews yet

It's not just a restaurant, it's an attitude!!

Howley's Restaurant

No reviews yet

In 2004 The Subculture group brought back this historic diner built in 1950. Restoring the key elements like the terrazzo floors and tin ceilings was key in turning back the time while modernizing the menu bringing local and organic ingredients to an old historic greasy spoon diner.

La Cabana Latin Grill

No reviews yet

Mexican and Cuban Restaurant.

aioli South End

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston