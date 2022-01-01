Go
Toast

Jo Jo's Pretzels Shipshewana

Experience our World Famous pretzels, hand crafted from a genuine Amish family recipe! After over 30 years of business, our family welcomes all to have a seat at the table and enjoy your time at Jojo's Pretzels.

225 N Harrison St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

225 N Harrison St

Shipshewana IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

West on Warren

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fireside Craft Burgers & Brews

No reviews yet

Welcome to Fireside!

The GOSHEN Brew

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe Liefde

No reviews yet

Food made with love

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston