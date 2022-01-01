Jo Jo's Pretzels
Open today 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
No reviews yet
136 South Main Street
Goshen, IN 46526
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Location
136 South Main Street, Goshen IN 46526
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The GOSHEN Brew
Come in and enjoy!
West on Warren
Come in and enjoy!
Snappers Sports Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Five Star Dive Bar
Come in and enjoy!