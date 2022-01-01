Go
Joan’s on Third

Marketplace, Catering, Gifts & Café

8350 W 3rd St • $$

Avg 4.1 (2901 reviews)

Popular Items

Short Rib Sandwich$15.95
Jack Cheese, arugula & grilled pickled red onions
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.25
Jalapeno coleslaw, butter lettuce & garlic aioli
Breakfast Burrito$13.95
Scrambled eggs, bacon, cheese, hash browns, and guacamole. Served with tomatillo salsa and sour cream on the side.
Ficelle Sandwich$8.95
Ham & Fromager D'affinois
Italian Chopped Salad$14.95
Romaine Lettuce, Sheep's Milk Cheese, Genoa Salame, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Garbanzo Beans, and Balsamic dressing
Arnold Palmer$3.95
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.95
Butter Lettuce Salad$12.95
With French Feta and Dried Cranberries
Turkey Club$15.25
Chinese Chicken Salad$15.25
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8350 W 3rd St

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

