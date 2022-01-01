Go
Toast

JOAS Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

1588 State Route 49 • $$

Avg 4.2 (257 reviews)

Popular Items

Jumbo Calzone$11.59
Medium Pizza$8.39
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.29
#3--Large Pie w/ 20 Wings$31.49
Large Pizza$15.79
Extra Sauce
Crispy Chicken Wrap$8.89
Regular Calzone$8.39
2 Liter$3.99
Boneless Wings
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

1588 State Route 49

Constantia NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Peacock Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JOAS by the Bay

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Cleveland House

No reviews yet

Where it’s at

VFW Post 8823

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston