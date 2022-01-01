Go
Toast

JOA Teriyaki

A 1988 Seattle Restaurant

3625 Broadway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

8pc Gyoza$5.95
8pc Gyoza
Spicy Chicken Teriyaki$12.99
Spicy Chicken Teriyaki
Chicken Katsu$13.49
Chicken Katsu
Bubble Tea$6.49
Bubble Tea
Chicken Yakisoba$12.99
Chicken Yakisoba
Chicken Fried Rice$13.49
Chicken Fried Rice
5pc Cream Cheese Rangoon$7.99
5pc Cream Cheese Rangoon
2pc Eggroll$5.95
2pc Eggroll
Chicken Breast Teriyaki$12.99
Chicken Breast Teriyaki
Chicken Teriyaki$11.99
Chicken Teriyaki
See full menu

Location

3625 Broadway

Everett WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Best New York Pizza West of the Hudson

Botan Ramen n' Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

uu

No reviews yet

Welcome to uu!
uu is a place where you get together with your colleagues, friends and family over healthful hearty food that is a marriage of East and West whether it be lunch, dinner or weekend brunch.
uu means slow, leisurely paced, peaceful and unhurried in Korean. So once you step in the place of uu, we would like you to relax, forget about what bothers you for a while and enjoy the moment.
We are very excited to be part of the Everett downtown neighborhood.
We look forward to meeting you soon.

Golden Fleece Billiards

No reviews yet

The place to be!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston