Joe and Pop's Sub Shoppe & Mama's Chicken Kitchen

Delicious sandwiches made w/fresh, simple ingredients and fried chicken to cross the road for!

1244 East Parkway

Popular Items

10 Piece Chicken Meal$34.99
2 Breast, 3 Legs, 3 Thighs, 2 Wings
10 Bone In Breaded Wings$11.99
Kids 2 Chicken Tenders$7.99
ALL KIDS MEALS ARE SERVED WITH CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES OR APPLESAUCE, A COOKIE AND A DRINK FOR $7.99
4 Piece Chicken Tender Meal$12.99
JOE Philly Cheesesteak$8.99
Philly made it famous but we make it best! Thinly sliced steak and melted white American cheese topped with grilled onions.
3 Piece Meal$12.99
Sub a Breast for 2.49 more
JOE Italian Sub$8.99
Ham, Genoa Salami, Capicola, and Pepperoni are topped with Provolone, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Banana Peppers, and homemade Italian Vinaigrette.
3 Biscuits$2.50
Crispy French Fries$2.99
POP Philly Cheesesteak$13.99
Philly made it famous but we make it best! Thinly sliced steak and melted white American cheese topped with grilled onions.
1244 East Parkway

Gatlinburg TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
