Joe and Pop's Sub Shoppe & Mama's Chicken Kitchen
Delicious sandwiches made w/fresh, simple ingredients and fried chicken to cross the road for!
1244 East Parkway
Popular Items
Location
1244 East Parkway
Gatlinburg TN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Smoky Mountain Caricatures
We draw you as a Caricature
Flapjack's (321 Gatlinburg #2)
Come in and enjoy!
Maddog Creamery- Gatlinburg
Come in and enjoy!
Pancake Pantry
Come on in and enjoy!