Joe Coffee
9 E 13th St • $
Location
9 E 13th St
New York NY
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bar Benno
Benno is the eponymous fine-dining restaurant from acclaimed Chef Jonathan Benno. The menu focuses on the area where Italy and France meet at Liguria and Provence, while highlighting additional regions along the Mediterranean coast. Located in the landmarked The Evelyn Hotel, the historic space was meticulously restored, preserving many original details within the restaurant. The custom Art Deco-inspired design blends the grandeur of “old New-York” with a modern aesthetic. The design, cuisine, and service at Benno all aim to create a sense of elegance and refinement, but also fun and celebration.
SVK - NYC 23rd
scen
A collective of scientists, developers and artists that aim to advance nutrition for the health of humans and nature. Building a scalable, circular farm-to-table model for every environment.
Our philosophy will be accessible via omnichannel strategy pairing our own retail with D2C consumer products.
We will debut a tech-forward store with unique compositions from our nutritionists and chefs in New York end of November while becoming one of the only certified zero-waste food companies. As an introduction, we will launch the first whole food, plant-based nutrition bar in home compostable packaging next month which will be available in-store and online.
Gramercy Tavern
