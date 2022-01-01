Go
joe coffee ptown

Provincetown Coffee Shop

170 Commercial Street

Popular Items

Mocha
Also called a mocaccino, this is a chocolate flavored version of a latte ! Enjoy hot or iced !!!
Blueberry Scone$4.50
Our blueberry scones are buttery, moist and loaded with pockets of wonderful blueberries. They are beautifully golden and crunchy on the outside and topped with a sweet glaze. A joe coffee signature item!
Latte
A customer favorite : made with espresso and your choice of steamed milk! Hot or Iced !!! This will taste like one of your favorite candy bars with the chocolate & coconut flavors !!
OvrNgt Oats (Mixed Berry) (V)$5.10
Joe Coffee overnight oats are cool and creamy. we mix together old-fashioned rolled oats with milk, vanilla & topped with a mixed berry compote. If you want it warmed up, just ask us !!
Drip Coffee
Joe Coffee proudly serves Indigo coffee, roasted down the road in Northampton, MA!!! Bright, Classic, Dark, Decaf are usually available !!!
Espresso (Shaken Iced ) - 3 shots$3.95
Iced Coffee$3.39
Joe Coffee proudly serves Indigo coffee, roasted down the road in Northampton, MA!!! Delicious & refreshing !!!
Frozen Joe$6.65
A frozen espresso drink all frothy & delicious ! Add your favorite syrup(s) to make your own personal concoction!
Americano
A customer favorite: 2 shots of espresso diluted with water, giving the drink a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.
Café Au Lait
A customer favorite : a hot & satisfying cup of Joe Coffee brewed coffee , to which steamed milk ( of your choice ) is added!
Location

170 Commercial Street

Provincetown MA

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
