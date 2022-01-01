Go
Joe Donut

DONUTS

4999 Old Orchard Center Unit K26 • $

Popular Items

Strawberry Glazed / Raspberry Glazed$1.79
Pistachio Old Fashioned$2.19
Vanilla Old Fashioned$2.19
Chocolate Cake$1.79
Cinnamon Sugar$1.79
Oreo$2.19
Boston Kreme$2.69
Red Velvet With Cream Cheese$2.69
Salted Caramel Old Fashioned$2.19
Sprinkles with Frosting$1.79
Location

4999 Old Orchard Center Unit K26

Skokie IL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Located in Skokie, IL (a North Shore suburb of Chicago), on the east side of Westfield Old Orchard mall, Roka Akor is modern in approach, Japanese in spirit, and features a contemporary, chef-driven menu with dishes meant to be shared. Menu highlights include exquisite cuts of prime steak, rare Wagyu from various regions of Japan, grilled seafood, and sushi. Roka’s signature robata grill creates an experience you won’t find in any other steakhouse. Our cuisine is complemented by signature cocktails, wine, sake, and an extensive and award-winning list of fine whiskies.

Authentic Thai Cuisine in the Chicago north shore since 1984. We have over 120 unique dishes that are fully customizable. Gluten-free, Vegan, Vegetarian, Allergy, and low-cal friendly. We pride ourselves on making the dish that you want with authentic Thai Flavors.

