Joe & Mimma's Italian Restaurant - 5742 George Washington Memorial Hwy
Open today 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
5742 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Grafton VA 23692
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Vinny’s Pizza & Pasta 2
No Reviews
4350 George Washington Memorial Hwy Grafton, VA 23692
View restaurant
Second Street American Bistro Newport News
4.4 • 1,450
115 Arthur Way Newport News, VA 23602
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Grafton
County Grill & Smokehouse - YORKTOWN
4.4 • 2,057
1215 George Washington Memorial Hwy Yorktown, VA 23693
View restaurant