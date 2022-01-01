Go
joe pizza

Popular Items

18" Lg Pizza$17.00
Greek Salad$12.00
Mixed greens tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers, red peppers, Kalamata olives, capers, pepperoncini peppers in red wine vinaigrette dressing, topped with feta cheese and stuffed grape leaves.
12" Sm Pizza$12.00
Eggplant Fries$12.95
Classic South End recipe of lightly breaded sticks of eggplant, deep fried and served with fresh grated Romano cheese and a homemade basil pomodoro sauce.
Joe Cheeseburger with Fries$13.00
Philly Cheese Steak$14.95
Classic Philly sandwich. Thin sliced steak, American cheese, plain or with grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms.
French Fries$4.50
Joe Caesar Salad$11.00
Our own version of this American classic. Romaine lettuce topped with gorgonzola cheese, sweet red onions, Romano cheese and croutons.
House Salad$7.00
Assorted greens and veggies, served with your choice of housemade dressings: Balsamic basil, ranch, garlic Parmesan, roasted red pepper & garlic, raspberry walnut vinaigrette, Gorgonzola, Caesar or lemon balsamic.
Wings$13.00
Jumbo wings, tossed with your choice of sauce, classic buffalo, chipotle BBQ, Golden Carolina, or Italian Garlic parmesan.
Location

Simsbury CT

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
