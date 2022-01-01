Go
Toast

joe pizza - South Windsor

Come in and enjoy!

855 Sullivan Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Wings$13.00
Ten jumbo wings, tossed with your choice of sauce, classic buffalo, chipotle BBQ, Golden Carolina, or Italian Garlic parmesan.
Joe Cheeseburger with Fries$13.00
12" Sm Pizza$12.00
18" Lg Pizza$17.00
House Salad$7.00
Assorted greens and veggies, served with your choice of housemade dressings: Balsamic basil, ranch, garlic Parmesan, roasted red pepper & garlic, raspberry walnut vinaigrette, Gorgonzola, Caesar or lemon balsamic.
Philly Cheese Steak$14.95
Classic Philly sandwich. Thin sliced steak, American cheese, plain or with grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms.
12" Sm Pizza$12.00
18" Lg Pizza$17.00
Joe Caesar Salad$11.00
Our own version of this American classic. Romaine lettuce topped with gorgonzola cheese, sweet red onions, Romano cheese and croutons.
Wings$13.00
Jumbo wings, tossed with your choice of sauce, classic buffalo, chipotle BBQ, Golden Carolina, or Italian Garlic parmesan.
See full menu

Location

855 Sullivan Ave

South Windsor CT

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sawadee Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Buckland Grill & Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oakland Pizza Co.

No reviews yet

Epic pizzas. Delicious small plates, pastas and fresh salads! Great vibes.

Oakland Pizza (Do Not Use ID 11336)

No reviews yet

Thin-crust pizza, creative small plates, pastas, and seasonal specials. Come by for craft beers, and draft wine!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston