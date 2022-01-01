Joe’s Italian Kitchen
Italian Food, Pizza, Subs and Salads
1615 Grand Ave Pkwy Ste 214
Location
1615 Grand Ave Pkwy Ste 214
Pflugerville TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Paradise On Ice - Pflugerville
Come in and enjoy!
Curry Kitchen - Pflugerville
Come in and enjoy!
Little Italy Brick Oven Pizza
Take out delivery outdoor dining Pizza Italian ices sandwiches. We use completely non-GMO certified organic flour and we are completely soy-free in all of our dishes!
Tony's Jamaican Food Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!