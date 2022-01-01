Joe’s Sports Bar and Grill
Open today 10:30 AM - 2:30 AM
57 Reviews
$$
2061 Roberts Rd
Medford, OR 97504
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
Location
2061 Roberts Rd, Medford OR 97504
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Maguey Cocina & Tequilas
Come in and enjoy!
Lil Orchid Bentos & More
Come in and enjoy!
Asian Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Boba Tea Time
Come in and enjoy!
1132 Biddle Rd, Medford OR 97504