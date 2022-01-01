Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
949 W 7th St
Popular Items
Location
949 W 7th St
Saint Paul MN
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
St. Paul Tap
Drink Local tap beer featuring the best in St Paul & Minnesota brewed beers. Play all of our arcade games as well as Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Enjoy great food and drink while playing our games and watching your favorite sports on TV.
A-Side Public House
Come in and enjoy!
7th Street Parlor
Come in and enjoy!
The White Squirrel
Small Neighborhood Music Bar in Saint Paul on West 7th