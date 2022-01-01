Go
Toast

Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

949 W 7th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Monday BBQ Ribs$9.99
Tuesday Hot Turkey$7.99
Pretzel with cheese$5.99
10 Broasted Wings$11.99
Breadstick$0.69
Half Chicken Dinner (All White)$14.99
Monday Cheeseburger w/Fries$7.99
Reg create your own$9.99
Brownie$3.00
Classic W 7th Burger$10.99
See full menu

Location

949 W 7th St

Saint Paul MN

Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

St. Paul Tap

No reviews yet

Drink Local tap beer featuring the best in St Paul & Minnesota brewed beers. Play all of our arcade games as well as Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Enjoy great food and drink while playing our games and watching your favorite sports on TV.

A-Side Public House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

7th Street Parlor

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The White Squirrel

No reviews yet

Small Neighborhood Music Bar in Saint Paul on West 7th

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston