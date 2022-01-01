Go
Joe & The Juice

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

10301 Old Georgetown Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (210 reviews)

Popular Items

Original breakfast bundle$16.50
Your choice of Bowl and a large Juice
Workout team bundle$22.20
2 x Vegan shakes with protein and a shot
Green Tuna Bowl$11.00
Edamame, Tuna, Lemon, Broccoli, Pumpkin Seeds, Spinach, Cranberry, Pickled Red Onion, Kale, Vegan Pesto
Serrano Sandwich$9.20
Joe's Classic Bread, Serrano ham, Mozzarella, Avocado, Tomato, Vegan Pesto
Joe’s Raw Hazelnut Bite$1.90
Joe's Raw Hazelnut Bite
Energize breakfast bundle$14.50
Your choice of coffee, Signature juice and a shot.
Green Vegan Bowl$11.00
Edamame, Pickled Red Onion, Spinach, Lemon, Avocado, Pumpkin Seeds, Cranberry, Broccoli, Kale, Vegan Pesto
Tunacado Sandwich$9.20
Joe's Classic Bread, Tomato, Avocado, Vegan Pesto, Tuna
Banana Bread$3.49
Banana bread
Joe’s Raw Cocoa Bite$1.90
Joe's Raw Cocoa Bite

Location

10301 Old Georgetown Rd

Bethesda MD

