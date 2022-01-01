Go
Toast

Joel’s Asian Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

110a Marketplace Ave, Mooresville, NC 28117, USA

No reviews yet

Popular Items

A1. JOEL'S SPRING ROLLS小春卷(S.R)$6.50
79. ZEFFY$11.95
HD2. Hib Chicken (dinner)$11.95
SS.(shrimp sauce)$0.50
7. TEMPURA ROLL$6.75
84. NIRVANA$10.50
R3. CHIX FR RICE (CF)$7.25
23. PHILLY ROLL$7.50
94. RACE CITY ROLL$10.95
1. CALI ROLL$5.75

Location

110a Marketplace Ave, Mooresville, NC 28117, USA

Mooresville NC

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cantina 1511- Mooresville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mi Amiche

No reviews yet

Welcome to our family!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston